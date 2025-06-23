Boy, 17, arrested as moped driver hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Hemel

Police are investigating. Pic: National World

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after a moped driver was hospitalised with serious injuries following a collision in Hemel Hempstead.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, information and dash cam footage following the serious collision, which happened at around 8.20pm on Friday 20 June.

Police say a black Toyota Prius and a moped were involved in a collision at the roundabout in St Albans Hill.

The moped driver sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Sergeant Luke Morley from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it to please get in touch.

“If you were travelling in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please review your footage as you may have captured something which could help us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Morley via email to [email protected].

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting Operation Centralla.

If you have dash cam footage in relation to the collision, please upload this at: herts.police.uk/dashcamupload

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.