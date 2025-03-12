'At least 25' people attacked by Harris's hawk roaming Hertfordshire village

Hertfordshire villagers are living in fear of an aggressive hawk which has attacked up to 25 people.

The hostile Harris’s hawk has been swooping on residents at Flamstead and seems to be targeting tall men.

One of the victims is six foot four retiree Roy Lambden, 68, who was putting out his bins when he was attacked a week ago.

Roy said he was "left bleeding" and with "scratches" on the back of his head after the bird of prey, believed to be a Harris hawk, swooped down and nicked him.

A Harris's hawk spotted in South America used for illustrative purposes (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

He said: "I had no idea what had hit me, it was a total surprise.

"I had just gone outside to take the bins out and all of a sudden there was a big crash on the back off my head. It was only when I looked up and saw a bird flying away when I had realised what had happened." Roy caught the rogue attack on his home security camera. He claims at least 25 other people in the village have been attacked, including five others who live on the same street as him. He said it mainly goes for "tall men". Roy said he had spoken to other victims who had been left "bleeding" some even with "gashes" on their heads. He believes the hawk is still roaming the sky's near his house.

The Independent Bird Registry has suggested that the bird could be trying to mate, explaining the attacks on men. "It may be that the bird was hand reared when a chick and is now coming into breeding condition so looking for a mate (a human)," a spokesperson said.

"We have concluded that it is not because she is hungry. I would advise that residents do not feed her as I am told someone is, which prevents her coming to a falconer for food making it easier to recover her." The spokesperson asked residents to refrain from "shooting" the bird.

Harris’s Hawks are not native to the UK originating from South American countries like Chile and Argentina.

Roy says the bird is in the area as it is being fed by a local resident. He said: "There has been someone feeding the hawk who has been asked to stop on multiple occasions."

The next step is to catch the hawk and return it to a suitable home.

Roy said he is in contact with a local falconer and plans to "humanely" capture the bird are "already underway". The Independent Bird Registry and Herts police are also working to capture it. Residents have been told to contact the British Bird Council or RSPB for further information.