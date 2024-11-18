Appeal launched to find missing girl from Hertfordshire with Hemel Hempstead links

Please contact the police if you see Tegan

A social media appeal has been launched by the police asking for assistance locating a missing girl with links to Hemel Hempstead.

Today (18 November), the police force has asked for the public’s help locating Tegan. She is 12 years old and was last seen at around 6.15pm yesterday evening at her home address in Sawbridgeworth.

A description provided by the police says that Tegan is around five foot two inches tall. It also says that she has long brown hair and was last

seen wearing a purple blazer and purple tie with a black skirt.

Police intelligence suggests that she is carrying a tote bag with her with white stitching. The force adds that she has links to Borehamwood and Harrow in London, as well as Hemel Hempstead.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you have seen her since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 621 of 17 November.

“If you believe you are with Tegan now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.”