Double your donation to Herts hospice charity with The Big Give

If you donate to the Rennie Grove Hospice Big Give Christmas Challenge this week, your donation will be doubled.

Until noon on Monday, December 3, all donations made to Rennie Grove’s ‘End-of-life care at home for babies and children’ project at The Big Give will be matched by local philanthropists and the charity’s champion, Candis Club.

Rennie Grove will use the online match funding campaign to help make it possible for babies and children at the end of life to be at home with their families.

By providing the 24/7 care and support needed, Rennie Grove’s children’s nurses can offer them the chance to be discharged from hospital to spend their final weeks, days or hours with their families.

Head of children’s services at Rennie Grove Andrea Lambert said: “Being told that your child has a life-threatening condition is devastating and terrifying.

“As well as the unfathomable emotional stress, parents have to become experts in caring for their child’s complex medical needs to enable them to be at home. It may only be when the Rennie Grove nurse walks through their door that they feel safe.

“The nurse will help them make decisions about managing their child’s symptoms, and listen to their fears and also take over care for a few hours. This allows parents to recharge their batteries, have a nap, do essential jobs or just spend time with other children.

“All the nurses feel privileged to be able to provide care to these children and families. Thank you for supporting us to deliver this amazing service.”

The charity hopes to raise £8,000 from donations during the week-long challenge, which will then be doubled up to total £16,000. This would fund a Children’s Hospice at Home nurse for four months over the winter.

To help the campaign, visit www.thebiggive.org.uk and enter Rennie Grove into the search tab.