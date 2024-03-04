Dog-walker in hospital following crash with unknown vehicle in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is in hospital after being involved in a crash with an unknown vehicle while walking his dog in Hemel Hempstead.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the crash on Saturday (March 2) in the Grovehill area between 8pm and 9pm.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The dog is understood to be safe and well.

Detective Sergeant Paul Wadsworth said: “I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision, or has footage on a doorbell camera or dashcam, to please get in touch.

“It is not known exactly where this incident took place, but it is believed to have been in the vicinity of Dunlin Road and Washington Avenue.”

Information can be reported online or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 784 of 2 March.