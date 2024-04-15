Diversions in place for Hertfordshire drivers following M1 lorry crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diversions are in place for motorway drivers in Hertfordshire after a lorry crash on the M1.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, went to the scene near Junction 8 Hemel Hempstead.

The section of the M1 southbound has reopened but the link road from M1 J6A to the M25 in both directions is remaining closed for vehicle recovery and debris clearance.

Image: Hertfordshire Police

Drivers have been advised to use the below diversion route which is not signposted: