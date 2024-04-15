Diversions in place for Hertfordshire drivers following M1 lorry crash
An air ambulance was on the scene near Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead
Diversions are in place for motorway drivers in Hertfordshire after a lorry crash on the M1.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, went to the scene near Junction 8 Hemel Hempstead.
The section of the M1 southbound has reopened but the link road from M1 J6A to the M25 in both directions is remaining closed for vehicle recovery and debris clearance.
Drivers have been advised to use the below diversion route which is not signposted:
- Exit the M1 southbound at Junction 7. Continue on the A414 until the "Park Street" roundabout with A405.
- At the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the A405 "North Orbital Road".
- At the next roundabout take the 1st exit continuing on the A405 "North Orbital Road".
- At the M25 J21a/A405 roundabout take the 1st exit for M25 clockwise J21A or the 3rd exit for the M25 Anti-clockwise J21A.