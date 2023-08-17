Digital Champions: Bridging the digital divide for a connected community in Hemel Hempstead

These dedicated volunteers generously give their time and expertise to support their communities in various digital endeavours, fostering digital inclusion and creating a more connected society.

Digital Champions are everyday heroes, using their tech-savviness to empower others with the knowledge and skills needed to embrace the digital world. One such initiative is the Dacorum Talking Newspaper, which provides a vital service for visually impaired individuals by recording local news and articles. Digital Champions ensure that this valuable resource continues to thrive, assisting with the recording and distribution of content, making information accessible to all.

In addition to aiding specific community groups, Digital Champions play a crucial role in helping older people bridge the digital generation gap. Through programs like "Staying Connected," they patiently guide individuals in learning the ins and outs of modern technology to help with booking medical appointments, ordering repeat prescriptions etc. Whether it is setting up smartphones, mastering video calls to stay in touch with loved ones, or exploring social media platforms, Digital Champions instil confidence and unlock new possibilities for older people.

Digital inclusion brings people together

The impact of Digital Champions reaches far beyond just teaching technical skills. By breaking down digital barriers, they create a sense of belonging and reduce social isolation. Individuals who once felt disconnected now find themselves chatting with friends and family online, discovering new hobbies, and accessing valuable resources at their fingertips.

Moreover, Digital Champions ensure that no one is left behind in this rapidly advancing digital era. They help individuals access online services, connect with local communities, and participate in virtual events. Their efforts play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and building a more inclusive and compassionate society.

However, the rise of Digital Champions faces its challenges. In recent years, austerity measures have impacted community voluntary charity organisations, leading to a decline in funding and available volunteers. It is more crucial than ever to support these organisations and their Digital Champions as they continue to uplift communities.

If you are interested in volunteering as a Digital Champion, contact the Volunteer Centre today!

You can call us on 01442 247209 or email [email protected] or pop in to see us in the Roundhouse – the round building outside Boots in Hemel town centre. We are open Monday-Friday 10am-3pm.