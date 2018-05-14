Dementia-friendly pledge from Herts emergency services

Hertfordshire’s emergency services have committed to helping tackle the social and economic impact of dementia.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service, Herts Constabulary and the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust have signed the Alzheimer’s Society’s dementia pledge.

The Herts Emergency Services Strategic Commitment on Dementia commits them to work towards being dementia-friendly employers, supporting colleagues who care for people with dementia or develop dementia themselves; ensure staff have the awareness, skills and understanding to recognise and support people living with dementia; improve the safety of people living with dementia; and support the Alzheimer’s Society in its quest to develop more dementia -friendly communities.

Dementia is now the UK’S biggest killer, with someone developing it every three minutes. With more than 14,000 people across Herts living with dementia, the emergency services play a vital role in their safety and wellbeing.

Assistant Chief Constable Jane Swinburne said: “We recognise that the onset of dementia may make some people more vulnerable.

“As a result we must work with partners to ensure that they are properly protected and ensure that dementia is not a barrier to accessing our services.”

Alzheimer’s Society spokesman, Sally Marlow, said: “We are delighted that emergency services across the county have united against dementia. This year’s Dementia Action Week, May 21 to 27, we are calling on everyone to unite and take actions, big or small, to help people living with dementia to feel included in their communities and able to live the lives they want.”