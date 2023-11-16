Hertfordshire Constabulary is calling on voluntary 'Special Constables' to help keep their community safe

Special Constables have the same powers as regular officers

Hertfordshire Constabulary is calling on volunteers to help keep their community safe.

The force is looking to recruit Special Constables - a part-time, voluntary police officer with the same powers as regular officers.Specials volunteer for a minimum of 16 hours a month, are highly trained and play an essential role in preventing, reducing and tackling crime.

Special Sergeant Alex Whittle has been a Special for 13 years and was awarded Special Constabulary Officer of the Year at a recent ceremony.

Special Superintendent Mike Allardyce, Special Sergeant Alex Whittle, Chief Constable Charlie Hall and Special Superintendent Joanne Reay.

Alex said: “I became a Special as I wanted to serve my community and keep people safe, it’s a role I thoroughly enjoy. I’m really appreciative Hertfordshire Constabulary is keen to recognise the exceptional work that its volunteers and staff undertake - it’s very encouraging to receive this kind of recognition.”

He explained he had been involved in some ‘interesting incidents’ during his career, including a major incident in Baldock where he was responsible for initial incident ground command, until he could handover to an inspector.

He added: “I’ve also been heavily involved in conducting warrants for drugs and other illicit items as part of my role. Being a Special is incredibly rewarding and a volunteering role like no other. I can learn new skills which I am able to use in my day-to-day life and my regular employment so it’s extremely beneficial. I give my time to do this but receive some great training and skills in return. I would recommend becoming a Special to anyone!”