Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman star in the film

An eerie site is greeting walkers at Pitstone Quarry this week.

A hive of activity only a couple of weeks ago, the quarry is now home to some strange objects, abandoned, fans say, from the much anticipated Deadpool 3 filming.

Deadpool and Wolverine – played by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman – were spotted by eagle-eyed fans at the site before the current writers' strike shut production down.

Dean White, a local urban explorer who took these photos said there were: “Various different settings and machines and what looks like a crash site with a destroyed 21st century fox statue”.

It is not known when or if filming will recommence at the site.

The area has been playing host to more Hollywood royalty recently. Brad Pitt was rumoured to be filming at The Globe pub in Linslade around the same time.

Photos and video taken by local urban explorer Dean White.

