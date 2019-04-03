Dad's life celebrated in Brexit-themed funeral in Kings Langley

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to a Brexit barmy dad – whose funeral was held on the same day Britain was meant to leave the EU.

Peter Fitkin was carried in his beloved Union Jack-themed van through Kings Langley as mourners cheered and waved England flags.

Son George was overwhelmed by the reception for his late father, who died aged 68.

“The funeral was a fantastic celebration of my dad’s life,” he said.

“Seeing all those people clapping and cheering is a feeling you can’t describe.

“I felt so proud that he meant so much to so many.”

Gloria the van

It’s thought garage owner Peter died on February 24 after he crashed into a tree while driving himself to hospital after suffering a suspected heart attack.

He had been experiencing chest pains for a few days before driving himself to A&E as his pain worsened.

His 34-year-old son, who has now taken over Peter’s business, says his father did so much for the Kings Langley community and was “much-loved” by its residents.

“Its a tragic loss to the whole village but the funeral was a huge success and friends travelled from all over the country to be part of it,” George said.

“My dad would find any excuse to fly an England flag as stated on the side of his van.

“In his own words he was English and proud of it.”

Peter also volunteered for Abbots Langley Branch of The Royal British Legion.

A spokesman said: “I am saddened that one of our new Poppy Appeal helpers in Kings Langley suddenly passed away.

“Peter Fitkin was a massive help during the 2018 Poppy Appeal and my condolences to Heather his wife and his family. Rest in peace.”

In line with Peter’s wishes his ashes were put in his van, Gloria, and set alight.