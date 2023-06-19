Dacorum's Talking Newspaper thanks secretary for 40 years of dedicated service

Dacorum's Talking Newspaper has thanked its secretary for 40 years of dedicated service as she steps down.

On Saturday 10th June 2023 The Dacorum Talking Newspaper held their AGM.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After all the formalities of the AGM business, DTN Chairman Bob made a presentation to outgoing Secretary Audrey Mackie.

Chairman Bob McLean Thanks Audrey and makes her Honorary President at AGM

Audrey has been involved with the Dacorum Talking Newspaper for over 40 years and has been its Secretary for many of the last 40 years, although a spokesman admitted nobody can actually remember exactly how many!

"Audrey has been the backbone of the DTN and has seen many changes along the way,” a spokesman said.

"Audrey later in the year will also have a significant birthday that includes a letter from His Majesty the King."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bob recapped on all that Audrey has done and wished her well before announcing that she will be DTN’s Honorary President.

If you want to know more about Dacorum’s Talking Newspaper you can visit the website where you can find information and listen to the latest recordings.

The weekly roundup of the local news is available via our the website, on Amazon Alexa, Google Home or for non internet users they offer a free player and send out the latest news on a memory stick to all subscribed users.