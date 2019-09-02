Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Hemel Hempstead this afternoon (Monday).

The incident occurred in Maxted Road at around 2pm and involved a cyclist and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The cyclist sustained injuries which are currently being treated as life-threatening. His next of kin have been informed.

Road closures are currently in place at the junction with Eaton Road and are expected to remain for several hours.

Sergeant Simon Cooper from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to please come forward. I’m particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to email simon.cooper@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 334 of 2 September.



