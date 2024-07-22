Woman wounded by 'dangerous' bulldog after attack in Hemel Hempstead neighbourhood

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was attacked by a bulldog in a Hemel Hempstead estate.

On 11 July at around 7am a woman was attacked by a bulldog on Perry Green. Hertfordshire Constabulary says the woman was having a conversation with the dog’s owner, another woman, when the suspected bulldog jumped up at her.

Also, the police force has confirmed that the victim, who is in her 30s, sustained puncture wounds to the stomach.

Witness reports described the dog owner as a slim, white female, who is approximately five foot three inches tall with short grey hair. She was wearing glasses, a black short-sleeved gilet, a grey long-sleeved t-shirt, black leggings and brown boots with sheep fleece.

PC Jessica Gonzalez-Green, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“The incident has understandably left the victim shaken and with a significant injury. I am appealing for the dog owner to please come forward as while she did subsequently attend the victim’s address to check on her welfare, no details were obtained.

“I am also asking for any witnesses who saw what happened to please email me at [email protected]. Thank you.”

Information on the investigation can be reported to the police online, communications staff in the police can be contacted via webchat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/58223/24.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.