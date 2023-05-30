A woman was punched in face as five men stole Rolex and Gucci watches among other items during a 'traumatic' Kings Langley robbery.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident at around 10.15pm on Monday 22 May.

Police say five men had targeted a property on Hempstead Road in the Dacorum village near Hemel Hempstead whilst its two occupants were at home.

Silver bangle (left) and stolen items

It is alleged that the five men jumped over a fence into the garden, where the female victim was at the time, before entering the property.

As the offenders were leaving, the woman grabbed one of the men by the arm, before he punched her to the chin.

Items including Rolex and Gucci watches, a silver Swarovski bracelet and cash were stolen during the incident.

Investigator Deborah Newsham, from the Hemel Hempstead Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a traumatic incident for both of the victims at the address, but thankfully they were not seriously hurt.

Police

“We are doing all we can to trace the men involved. As part of our enquiries, I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward, particularly if you may have seen any suspicious behaviour leading up to the incident.

“If your vehicle was in the area and you have a dash cam fitted, please check your footage as you may have captured something that could help us progress our investigation.“Anyone with information can contact me directly by email.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/41243/23.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

Crimestoppers is a community program that helps people to provide anonymous information about criminal activity.

