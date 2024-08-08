Woman mugged at night by unknown offender in Hemel Hempstead

A woman was mugged late at night by an offender who stole her bag on a busy Hemel Hempstead street.

On Saturday (3 August), a woman in her 20s was mugged between 2.30am and 3.30am on Queensway.

She was walking near to the junction with Cattsdell, when she was struck to the back of the legs.

Her navy-coloured backpack, containing an iPhone and items of clothing, was then pulled from her back before the suspect ran off along Cattsdell.

Police

The male’s ethnicity is unknown, but he has been described as being around 5ft 10in tall and of slim build.

He was wearing a baggy, dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured bottoms, with stripes down the outer sides, which may have been Adidas-branded.

So far, Hertfordshire Constabulary has been unable to confirm the ethnicity or a facial description of the mugger.

Detective Constable Sarah Scanlon, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “I understand news of this incident will cause concern among the local community. I’d like to reassure people that we are doing all we can to trace the suspect as quickly as possible.

“As part of our enquiries, I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed something to please get in touch. I appreciate it happened during the early hours, but that may mean that anyone acting suspiciously would have been more noticeable.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please review it and contact us if you have captured something of note. Similarly, if you have a doorbell camera or CCTV system, we’d ask for these to be reviewed too. Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could assist us as we look to progress our investigation.”

Information can be emailed to DC Scanlon here.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is also encouraging residents to provide information online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/64466/24.

Residents can report information anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

