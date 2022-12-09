Woman left with fractured cheek and eye socket after attack outside a Hemel Hempstead bar
Police are appealing for witnesses
A woman was left with a fractured cheek and eye socket after being assaulted by a man outside a Hemel Hempstead bar.
The incident happened in the Old Town outside Redz Bar in High Street at around 3.5am on Saturday, November 19.
Advertisement
PC Ellis Molyneaux said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time, or who saw the incident itself, to please come forward. I believe there were a number of people in the vicinity. I’m hoping someone may have captured dash cam footage as they passed the scene. If you can help, please get in touch.
“The victim, a woman in her 20s, sustained a nasty injury to her cheekbone and eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment.”
The suspect is described as a stocky black male, around 5ft 8 with dark hair styled in thick cornrows, wearing a black waterproof-style jacket with black polo shirt or shirt buttoned up to the top.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], report it online, speak to an operator via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime
reference 41/93737/22.