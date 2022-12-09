Woman left with fractured cheek and eye socket after attack outside a Hemel Hempstead bar

A woman was left with a fractured cheek and eye socket after being assaulted by a man outside a Hemel Hempstead bar.

The incident happened in the Old Town outside Redz Bar in High Street at around 3.5am on Saturday, November 19.

PC Ellis Molyneaux said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time, or who saw the incident itself, to please come forward. I believe there were a number of people in the vicinity. I’m hoping someone may have captured dash cam footage as they passed the scene. If you can help, please get in touch.

Police are appealing for information

“The victim, a woman in her 20s, sustained a nasty injury to her cheekbone and eye socket and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The suspect is described as a stocky black male, around 5ft 8 with dark hair styled in thick cornrows, wearing a black waterproof-style jacket with black polo shirt or shirt buttoned up to the top.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected], report it online, speak to an operator via online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime