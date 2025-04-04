Woman jailed for causing death of 'much-loved' boy in Hemel Hempstead crash

By James Lowson
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been jailed for her role in a crash which led to the death of a teenage boy in Hemel Hempstead.

Evie Wiles, 25, was sentenced to five years and six months in custody at Luton Crown Court today, after previously being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial.

She was also disqualified from driving for five years and, at the conclusion of the disqualification, will have to take an extended driving test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her sentencing related to a collision which occurred at around 6pm on February 2, 2023.

Evie Wiles and Christopher ArnettEvie Wiles and Christopher Arnett
Evie Wiles and Christopher Arnett

Christopher Arnett, who was 14, was crossing at the junction of London Road and Two Waters Road when he was struck by a black Seat Leon driven by Wiles.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died the following day, Luton Crown Court heard.

In a statement, Christopher’s family described him as “a much-loved son, big brother, grandson, godson, nephew and friend". Wiles, of Lockers Park Lane, Hemel Hempstead, was arrested at the scene and later charged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During a police interview, she admitted to accelerating in order to make it through the traffic lights as they changed to amber on her approach.

However, Judge Hatton dismissed the claim, stating he was “entirely satisfied” that the lights had in fact turned red.

Hertfordshire Constabulary discovered that Wiles’s mobile phone had been active around the time of the collision, with WhatsApp messages being sent and received, leading the judge to conclude that she had been distracted.

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Christopher’s family and friends at what continues to be an extremely difficult time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“No sentence will ever make up for the unimaginable loss they have suffered.

“We have worked hard to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, securing a charge and, ultimately, a prison sentence.

“I hope this serves as a strong warning to drivers of the devastating consequences that dangerous driving can have.”

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice