Woman injured after being mugged at knifepoint for handbag in Hemel Hempstead

Police

A woman sustained injuries when she was mugged at knifepoint in Hemel Hempstead, police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (11 November), Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed a woman in her 30s was robbed in Piccotts End Lane.

Police intelligence has confirmed the incident took place at around 2.30pm on Friday 18 October, when the victim was repeatedly threatened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was attacked by a man carrying a knife, who took items from her handbag after using intimidation tactics. During the robbery the victim was hit in the face which caused bruising to her cheek, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed.

A description given to the police says the offender is of slim build, roughly five foot eight inches tall, with untidy, short brown hair. It has also been confirmed that he was seen wearing a grey tracksuit and a dark coloured cap with graffiti-style lettering on it.

PC Sarah Scanlon, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am urging anyone with information to contact police.

“I appreciate the nature of this incident is concerning, and we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances and to find whoever is responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think the details you have may be, please email me via [email protected].”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting 101, quoting crime

reference 41/87478/24.

Also information can be provided via the independent charity crimestoppers via its online form or by calling 0800 555 111.