Woman in hospital with serious injuries after collision on pedestrian crossing in Apsley

She was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision on the pedestrian crossing

A woman suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision on a pedestrian crossing in Apsley.

She was on foot when she was involved in the crash with a Honda vehicle.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed this morning (22 December), that she remains in hospital and suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

It happened at around 9.20am on Monday 11 December, on London Road near Sainsbury’s. Police have described the injured woman as someone in their 60s. It has also been confirmed by Hertfordshire Police that the Honda driver remained at the scene.

PC Dale Powell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to help our investigation.

“I am particularly keen to speak with the driver of a vehicle that stopped at the scene but unfortunately left prior to police arrival. If this was you, or you have any further information, please email me at [email protected].”

Information can be reported to the police online, residents can also speak to police officials via their online web chat, information can be reported by calling the non-emergency number 101 and quoting Op Henman.

Information can be reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable form.