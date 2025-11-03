Woman in 60s assaulted outside Hemel Hempstead shop as police launch CCTV appeal

Police officers want to speak to the person pictured

A woman in her 60s was assaulted outside of a shop in Hemel Hempstead yesterday morning.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 8.03am yesterday, a woman aged in her 60s was assaulted just outside the Co-op on Stoneycroft.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a CCTV appeal in connection with the incident and released an image of an individual it would like to speak to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers believe the person pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have information to assist the investigation.

A spokesperson for the constabulary said: “If this is you, or you recognise this person, please get in touch. Additionally, if you have any further details that may help the investigation, please email Detective Constable Grace Dennis via [email protected].

“You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/104110/25. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”