Woman in 60s assaulted outside Hemel Hempstead shop as police launch CCTV appeal
At around 8.03am yesterday, a woman aged in her 60s was assaulted just outside the Co-op on Stoneycroft.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has launched a CCTV appeal in connection with the incident and released an image of an individual it would like to speak to.
Officers believe the person pictured may have been in the area at the time and could have information to assist the investigation.
A spokesperson for the constabulary said: “If this is you, or you recognise this person, please get in touch. Additionally, if you have any further details that may help the investigation, please email Detective Constable Grace Dennis via [email protected].
“You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/104110/25. Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.”