Hertfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was grabbed by a man in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday (January 4).

On Hawthorn Lane between 2pm and 2.15pm, it was reported that a woman was walking along the road when a man exited a black Mercedes and grabbed her arm. The man returned to the vehicle before driving off.

Advertisement

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis said: “Our enquiries are continuing to trace the man involved. If you were in the area at the time, or have any further information which may assist us, I am keen to hear from you.”

Did you see anything?

Anyone who was driving in the area and have a dash cam fitted is asked to contact the police. DS Morales-Willis added: “Please email me at [email protected] with any information.”