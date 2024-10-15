Woman conned into handing over bank card and car to fake traffic warden in Hemel Hempstead

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman in Hemel Hempstead was the victim of a scam carried out by a man pretending to be a traffic warden.

Last Thursday (10 October), a man impersonating a traffic warden stole a vehicle and bank card from the victim.

She was parked on Hillfield Road, close to the hospital when she was approached by a man in a high-vis vest. He got into her car, claiming he was a traffic warden and said she would be fined unless she handed over her bank card.

He then drove away in her vehicle whilst still in possession of her bank card. Later that day the victim was contacted by their bank who informed them that a withdrawal of £4,000 had been stopped on the card.

Fraud Triage Manager Julian Griffiths, from the Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “This incident must have been distressing for the victim, who not only had their card taken but must have felt physically intimidated by the man climbing into the car.

“There doesn’t appear to have been any other similar incidents reported in the county to date, but I would advise drivers to be cautious and lock their vehicles if they are parked up. No official or company representative should ever ask you to hand over cash or bank cards at the roadside. If you are asked to do so, ask them to send a penalty notice through the post and do not provide them with any personal information. If they remain insistent, call Police on 101.

“The man is described as in his 40s, black and of medium build, around six foot tall and clean shaven. If anyone else was approached or saw someone matching this description in the area, please report so we can investigate.”

Information can be reported to the police online, or via their web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime ref: 41/85665/24.

Residents can also report crimes via the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.