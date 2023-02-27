Woman assaulted by gang of teenagers after getting off a bus in Berkhamsted

A woman was assaulted by a gang of teenagers in Berkhamsted after getting off a bus from Hemel Hempstead.

At around 6pm on Friday (February 24) the woman and a teenage boy got off a bus on Gossoms End near Riverside Gardens and were approached by a group of teenagers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The woman suffered a facial injury in the attack, with the suspects running off towards Tesco on High Street.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested and have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

DS Paul Burton, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am particularly keen to trace a passing motorist who may have witnessed the incident and spoke to the victim. If this was you, or you have any further information to assist our investigation, please email me at [email protected]”

You can also report information online, via web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/16045/23.