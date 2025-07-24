Witness information charity launches campaign to make Hemel Hempstead estate safer
Crimestoppers, an independent community support charity, has set up an initiative to improve Grove Hill.
It is hoped that the campaign will encourage more locals to anonymously supply information to the charity which works independently from the police.
Called, ‘grow Grovehill’, Crimestoppers hopes it will make more people within the area aware of the charity’s completely anonymous reporting service. Residents are encouraged to report information about a range of criminal activities, including drug dealing, violent crime, criminal gangs, anti-social behaviour (ASB), domestic abuse, drink and drug driving, via the charity.
Crimestoppers is promoting its campaign on social media, via postcard distribution, outdoor signage, and through youth charities.
Annabelle Goodenough, regional manager for Hertfordshire at Crimestoppers, said: “Crimestoppers is proud to launch this campaign, working together with those who live and work here to help make the area safer and empower the community to speak up.
Across the whole of Hertfordshire, we receive significant information from the community directly leading to seizures of drugs and weapons, stolen goods, arrests, and the safeguarding of vulnerable adults and children. This demonstrates the tangible impact of anonymous reporting.”
Crimestoppers says since its formation 37 years ago no one who has contacted the charity has ever been identified and will never be revealed. The charity can be contacted online or via its free phone line 0800 555 111.
Chief Inspector Paul Stanbridge, Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “Community intelligence plays a vital role in reducing crime.”