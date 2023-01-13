Herts Police are asking for information regarding a criminal damage incident in Berkhamsted last month in which a window was smashed.

Between 12.30am and 1am on December 17, a group of men damaged a decorative display outside the front of The Lounge on Berkhamsted High Street, which lead to a window being smashed.

PC Alice Luxford, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you saw what happened, or the events leading up to the incident, please email me at [email protected]”

Did you see anything?