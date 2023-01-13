News you can trust since 1858
Window smashed after group of men damage decorations outside Berkhamsted restaurant

The police are asking for witnesses to come forward

By Olivia Preston
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Jan 2023, 9:11am

Herts Police are asking for information regarding a criminal damage incident in Berkhamsted last month in which a window was smashed.

Between 12.30am and 1am on December 17, a group of men damaged a decorative display outside the front of The Lounge on Berkhamsted High Street, which lead to a window being smashed.

PC Alice Luxford, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing and I am appealing for anyone with information to come forward. If you saw what happened, or the events leading up to the incident, please email me at [email protected]

Did you see anything?
Information can be reported online here or call 101, quoting crime reference 41/103929/22.