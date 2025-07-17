WATCH: Sacked Met Police officer from Hemel Hempstead found guilty of raping two women after re-trial

A sacked Met Police officer from Hemel Hempstead – who had already been found guilty of coercive controlling behaviour, voyeurism and stalking – has now been convicted of raping two women after a re-trial.

Following a re-trial at St Albans Crown Court, Jake Cummings, aged 26, from Hemel Hempstead, was found guilty of two counts of rape in relation to two victims.

In October 2024, Cummings was found guilty of three counts of coercive controlling behaviour, two counts of voyeurism and one count of stalking. He was found not guilty of one count of voyeurism.

The jury could not reach a decision on two counts of rape and a re-trial was subsequently arranged. Cummings was remanded back to custody to await his re-trial.

Jake Cummings custody photo. Photo: Herts Police

The investigation into his offending began when a victim made a report in February 2024.

Following media attention about the case, a second victim came forward later that same month, following the charge and remand of Cummings.

Officers identified a third victim through the download of Cummings’ mobile device in April 2024.

All three women had been in separate relationships with Jake Cummings across a period of four years.

The court heard that between July 2019 and February 2024, Cummings made the lives of his three victims an absolute misery with his oppressive behaviour. They came from three different parts of the country and when interviewed by specialist detectives, they all told very similar stories of harassment and coercive control. The jury heard how his abusive behaviour continued after the relationships ended.

This case was initially investigated by Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Sexual Offences Investigation Team, before being transferred to the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit due to the complex circumstances around the allegations.

Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “The emotional impact of Cummings’ offending will live with his victims for many years, but it is through their brave testimony that he has finally been brought to justice.

“My team has worked tirelessly to investigate these crimes and give Cummings’ victims the justice they deserve.

“I commend all three victims for their bravery and courage in coming forward and assisting us with our enquiries. I hope that the knowledge that he is facing a considerable time behind bars provides a sense of relief and I hope they can begin to move on with their lives.”

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ellie Cowling, from the Sexual Offences Investigation Team, said: “This verdict vindicates all our efforts to bring a serious and predatory offender to justice and I hope sends a message to other victims that Hertfordshire Constabulary is here to listen and support you. No-one is beyond the law and we will always take action when allegations are made.”

He will be sentenced for all eight offences on 22 September 2025.

Hertfordshire has a range of support available. Beacon is Hertfordshire’s Victim Care Centre and is staffed by professionals from both Hertfordshire Constabulary and Catch 22, an independent organisation commissioned to support victims of crime in Hertfordshire. For more information on how to contact Beacon in the strictest confidence, visit Herts Beacon.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them.

To contact Herts SARC, call 0330 223 0099 or visit the website.