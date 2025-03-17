Watch: Police recreate Kings Langley shooting showing suspect's getaway six months on from killing

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released a new video appeal for information linked to a fatal shooting in Kings Langley.

Today marks the six month anniversary of a fatal shooting in the village, and detectives are continuing to investigate the murder.

Mustapha Jatta, aged 30, was shot and killed in Railway Terrace just after 12.30am on September 17, 2024.

In an appeal for more information from the public, the police force has released a video showing the route the suspected killer took to flee the scene. It can be viewed here on YouTube, and also contains an interview with a detective inspector working on the case.

Hertfordshire Constabulary believes that a vehicle set alight around 15 minutes later in Furtherfield, Abbots Langley, is linked to the case and may have been driven by a suspect.

In the video, detectives show the route of the suspect vehicle – a white VW Golf – which travels from the site of the murder to the area in Abbots Langley.

Independent charity, Crimestoppers, is offering a reward of up to £20,000 in exchange for information that results in a conviction. This information can be passed onto the charity anonymously.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “It has now been six months since Mustapha was murdered, and our team have been working tirelessly to try and identify his killers.

“Officers will be in the local area this week to speak to residents and businesses as part of our six-month anniversary appeal, because we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information but has not already spoken to police. No matter how small or insignificant the details may seem, we’d like to hear from you.”

Information on the killing can be reported to the police online, via their web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, and quoting Operation Tempo.