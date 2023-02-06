Warning as fraudsters pretending to be police officers scam £100k out of Hertfordshire people

Police are warning people to be on their guard as fraudsters posing as officers have scammed Hertfordshire people out of more than £100k in January.

During January alone fraudsters managed to scam victims in the countyout of the cash by calling them posing as police officers and asking them to hand over their bank cards or money to a courier.

These kinds of scams usually involve a telephone call telling the victim of fraudulent activity on their bank account. The victims are then instructed to put their bank cards and/or money into an envelope and give them to a courier or taxi, which is sent to their home by the offenders.

In some cases the victim may be asked to buy goods or vouchers. The offenders may also ask the victim to disclose their bank details, including their account and PIN, to aid the bogus investigation.

Detective Inspector Pete Hankins, from the Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “This crime type has evolved over time. Criminals involved in courier fraud may still ask victims to withdraw cash or hand over their bank card and PIN however we are increasingly dealing with reports where victims have been asked to purchase high value items such as watches which are then collected by a courier. It’s important to re-iterate that police officers or bank officials will never ask you for sensitive information, like a PIN or ask you to purchase high value items to assist them with an enquiry.

“Usually, the intended victim realises the call is not genuine and refuses to part with their personal and bank details. However, these fraudsters can be very persuasive and insistent, which has resulted in some people falling victim to this scam and subsequently losing thousands of pounds.”

If you receive a call you’re not expecting, you should be suspicious. Police would never:

> ask for bank account details or your PIN

> ask you to withdraw money or purchase high value items and send it to them – or send your bank cards or other personal property

