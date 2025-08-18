War medals and jewellery were taken from a home in Hertfordshire, police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that a number of high value and potentially sentimental items were recovered in the Watford area.

Officers found the items, after they were reported as stolen. Officers seized the vehicles after searching a Ford Focus first identified in Watford’s Cassiobury estate at around 1.30am on Thursday. They asked the driver to pull over as the car was linked to criminal activity, the police force has confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary said the vehicle was eventually tracked down after a short pursuit at Watford Bowls Club at around 1.45am, where officers found the vehicle unattended.

Police have seized these items after they were stolen

Since searching the car, officers have identified key items they would like to return to their rightful owner: several medals – one with the name ‘A H LAMBERT’ inscribed on it along with a potential reference number beginning with K. They also seized items of jewellery including brooches and necklaces, and a quantity of old coins.

Hertfordshire Constabulary adds that the area around the vehicle was ‘thoroughly searched’ but no arrests were made at the scene. The police force is still working to identify who was in the car.

Detective Sergeant Vicky Sexton, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “These items are clearly of great sentimental value to somebody and so far, we’ve not been able to match them to any current crime reports on our system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are releasing these images in the hope that someone may recognise them and come forward, so we can reunite them with their rightful owner.

“Our inquiry is progressing but if you think you know who these items may belong to, please get in touch quoting reference ISR 899 of 14 August.”

The police force can be contacted online here, via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.