Video shows dangerous driver colliding with car and central barrier on M25 not far from Hemel

Hertfordshire Police have released a video of a man driving dangerously along the M25 not far from a Hemel junction.

It follows a hearing earlier this week, in which Jack Doolan, from Temple Close, Cheshunt, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to stop following the incident in December.

The 22-year-old was banned from driving for two years and sentenced to a community order for 12 months in which he must undertake 200 hours of unpaid work. He must also complete 10 RAR days (rehabilitation activity requirement) and pay £250 in costs.

Doolan was driving his Ford Mondeo between junctions 21 and 21a on the outside lane.

Despite having a space saver tyre – smaller and lighter than a traditional spare tyre - which have a recommended speed limit of below 50mph, Doolan was driving more than 75mph.

He undertook another vehicle before cutting back in, braking and swerving across to the opposite side of the carriageway, colliding with a Ford Fiesta on the inside lane.

Doolan continued to lose control and veered back across the carriageway before colliding with the concrete central barrier.

Police released the dash cam footage of the dangerous driving. Image: Hertfordshire Police

He then failed to stop at the scene before he was arrested by officers.

Chief Inspector Stephen O’Keeffe said: “This incident was completely preventable by driving within the conditions of the road environment and vehicle capability.

“Space saver tyres are only designed to get you to a safe location, at slower speeds, to get the tyre replaced only.

“It was a miracle that no-one was seriously hurt as a result of Doolan’s dangerous and reckless behaviour.”

While they are designed to save space and reduce weight, when compared to a full-size replacement wheel, space-saver tyres have a lower speed limit typically below 50mph.

To report a vehicle being driven dangerously, or in a dangerous condition, call 999 when safe to do so.