Victims shaken after ‘frightening’ racially aggravated incident in Hemel Hempstead park

Victims have been left shaken after a ‘frightening’ racially aggravated incident in a Hemel Hempstead park.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a clash between families in Gadebridge Park resulted in assaults and young children being pushed yesterday (Sunday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident, during which racially offensive language was used, happened between 5pm and 5.10pm.

Police are calling for witnesses.

Detective Constable Lauren Jackson said: “This was a frightening incident for the victims who have understandably been left shaken by what happened.

“This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and we’re doing all we can to investigate. Additional patrols are also being conducted in the area for reassurance.

“We are hoping to gather information in order to establish the circumstances around the incident and are appealing for witnesses to please come forward. Were you in the park at the time? Did you see the incident or events prior to it?

Advertisement

Advertisement

“If you have any information or footage, please contact [email protected].”

Anyone with information can also report it online, speak to an operator via an online web chat or call 101, quoting crime reference number 41/48802/23.