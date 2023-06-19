News you can trust since 1858
Victims shaken after ‘frightening’ racially aggravated incident in Hemel Hempstead park

Young children were pushed
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read

Victims have been left shaken after a ‘frightening’ racially aggravated incident in a Hemel Hempstead park.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a clash between families in Gadebridge Park resulted in assaults and young children being pushed yesterday (Sunday).

The incident, during which racially offensive language was used, happened between 5pm and 5.10pm.

Police are calling for witnesses.
Police are calling for witnesses.
Detective Constable Lauren Jackson said: “This was a frightening incident for the victims who have understandably been left shaken by what happened.

“This type of behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and we’re doing all we can to investigate. Additional patrols are also being conducted in the area for reassurance.

“We are hoping to gather information in order to establish the circumstances around the incident and are appealing for witnesses to please come forward. Were you in the park at the time? Did you see the incident or events prior to it?

“If you have any information or footage, please contact [email protected].”

Anyone with information can also report it online, speak to an operator via an online web chat or call 101, quoting crime reference number 41/48802/23.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable online form.