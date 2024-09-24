Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have named the victim of a murder in Kings Langley last week as they continue to appeal for information about the incident.

At just after 12.30am on Tuesday September 17, a man was shot on Railway Terrace, and died of his injuries a short time later.

The victim of the incident has now been named as 30-year-old Mustapha Jatta.

Around fifteen minutes after the shooting, the force received reports of a white Volkswagen Golf on fire at Furtherfield in Abbots Langley, in what officers believe is a linked incident.

Speaking about the investigation Detective Inspector Dale Mepstead said: “It is now a week since Mustapha sadly lost his life, and our thoughts remain with his family and loved ones at this very difficult time.

“I’d like to thank the members of the public who have spoken to us and assisted with our enquiries.

“We are continuing to explore all lines of enquiry to understand the circumstances of what happened that evening.

“If there is anyone who may have witnessed or who has footage of the incident in Railway Terrace but is yet to speak to police, please come forward.

“It is believed that the white Volkswagen Golf located in Abbots Langley could be connected to the incident.

“Therefore, I am appealing to anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the surrounding areas prior to or after the incident to please contact us.”

Anyone with information can contact Hertfordshire Police via their online reporting form or online web chat, or by calling 101, quoting Operation ISR 16 or 17 September or Operation Tempo.