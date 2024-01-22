News you can trust since 1858
Vehicle seized after uninsured driver is caught speeding at 88mph heading towards Tring

The driver used tiredness as an excuse, according to the police
By James Lowson
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:26 GMT
Police seized a vehicle caught speeding at 88mph along the A41 heading towards Tring.

Yesterday (21 January), the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a vehicle that was heading from Berkhamsted along the A-road.

Police caught the driver reaching speeds of 88mph and later discovered the driver was uninsured. According to the police, the driver blamed breaking the speed limit on tiredness and a need to get home quickly after departing from an airport. The police force also confirmed the driver was reported and the vehicle was seized by officers.