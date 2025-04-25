Police

A police appeal has been launched to find the vandals responsible for defacing public signs in Dacorum.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometime between 8pm on April 16 and 9.30am on April 17 blue spray paint was reportedly sprayed onto several parking signs along Langley Hill in Kings Langley.

PC Lee Rowson, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am asking anyone with information to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Did you see what happened, or did you witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area during this time period? Please email me via [email protected] with any information.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is also asking residents to report information online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/35355/25.