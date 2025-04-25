Vandals spray paint public signs across Kings Langley
Sometime between 8pm on April 16 and 9.30am on April 17 blue spray paint was reportedly sprayed onto several parking signs along Langley Hill in Kings Langley.
PC Lee Rowson, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am asking anyone with information to please come forward.
“Did you see what happened, or did you witness anyone acting suspiciously in the area during this time period? Please email me via [email protected] with any information.”
Hertfordshire Constabulary is also asking residents to report information online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/35355/25.