Van break-in stealing spree reported in Hemel Hempstead after power tools were taken

A series of recent thefts from vans parked in Hemel Hempstead have been reported by the police.

Three vans, which were parked on Ritcroft Close, Ritcroft Street and Windmill Road, had power tools stolen from within them between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to please contact police. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/96806/25.”

“Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency, always call 999.”

The police force has also released advice on how motorists can prevent vehicle thefts:

-Ensure all windows and doors are locked before leaving vehicles unattended and consider using a good quality steering wheel lock.

 For motorcycles, use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. You could also use a D lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

 If you have a keyless entry vehicle, use a signal blocking fob pouch (Faraday bag) and keep fobs and any spare keys in a metal box when not in use, so that criminals can’t use signal relay devices to unlock and start your vehicle remotely.

 Keep vehicles in a garage when parked at night if possible.

 Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second hand car.

 Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it’s not being used.

 Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

 Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

 Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible as this can also act as a deterrent.

 Always consider parking in a car park that has been accredited with the police approved ‘Park Mark’ scheme.

 Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.

 Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

 For security products for your vehicles, search the ‘accredited products’ page on the Secured by Design website - a police-approved website.