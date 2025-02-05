Two jailed cocaine and MDMA dealers in Herts face further punishment

Police

Two convicted men from Hertfordshire who were dealing drugs in the area, are facing further punishment for their crimes.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Kenny, aged 32, of Battlers Green Drive, Radlett, and Steve Fabray, aged 40, of Briar Road, Watford, were jailed in March 2023 following a Hertfordshire Constabulary investigation into the sale of class A drugs in the Watford area. It was proved that both of them were elling cocaine and MDMA.

Kenny was stopped by police officers in March 2022, they searched his car and discovered 10 blocks of class A drugs inside a suitcase. They were later confirmed by the police to be 6kg of cocaine and 4.5kg of MDMA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police investigation revealed that that he had collected the drugs earlier that day from Fabray’s home, with officers also finding a further 500g of cocaine at the address. According to police intelligence the seized drugs amounted to a street value of around £250,000.

A judge sentenced Kenny and Fabray to 12 and six-and-a-half years imprisonment in November 2023.

After their convictions a further investigation was launched by the regional counter terrorism group: the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit. Officers representing ERSOU were tasked with finding out how much money the pair made through drug dealing.

It was found that Kenny had made £621,351 through the sale of drugs, with investigators also establishing that he had £285,967 currently available in cryptocurrency, seized cash and other assets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also determined that Fabray had made £355,113 through criminal means, and had an available amount of £56,750.

At a St Albans Crown Court hearing on Friday, 24 January, the court agreed with the findings and the pair were ordered to pay the amounts they currently have available within three months, or face additional jail time.

Financial investigation manager Ruth Mumford, from ERSOU’s Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU), said: “Our teams work tirelessly to ensure that offenders are stripped of their criminal earnings, and I’m pleased this lengthy investigation has led to two drug dealers being ordered to pay back their ill-gotten gains.

“We work closely with regional police forces and look to use Proceeds of Crime Act legislation wherever possible to ensure criminals repay their illegal gains, and we’ll continue to follow all lines of enquiry until court orders are satisfied in full.”