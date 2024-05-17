Trio who stole £100k worth of jewellery and cash in Dacorum and wider Herts jailed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men who burgled homes in Dacorum and the wider Hertfordshire area have been jailed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has said the trio targeted 31 homes and stole over £100,000 in cash and jewellery.

Three men were sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday 3 May, where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle homes:

Saimir Dyzeni, 29, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 5 years and three months’ imprisonment

Florjan Dani (L), Albion Dani (Centre), Saimir Dyzeni (R)

Florjan Dani, 28, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 5 years and three months’ imprisonment

Albion Dani, 24, of Cranbrook Road in Ilford, was sentenced to 5 years and three months’ imprisonment plus a further three months for two counts of possession of a false ID document.

Homes in Three Rivers, Watford, Dacorum, Broxbourne and Welwyn Hatfield were targeted, police officers have confirmed.

Also the trio attempted to steal from houses in London, Kent and Thames Valley.

Hertfordshire Constabulary added that many of the homes raided by the offenders were left ransacked.

On Friday 8 February all three were arrested, they had been caught shortly after targeting a home in Upminster. Officers found crowbars, multiple pairs of gloves and face coverings inside the car that the three men were arrested from.

Police searches also revealed that the men had sacks of jewellery inside their properties, later officers confirmed these items as stolen and returned them to their rightful owners.

Detective Constable Paul Cullinan of the Specialist Investigation Team (SIT) said: “We are really pleased with this result, taking three men off the street who conspired to burgle many homes within our area and the surrounding areas. This result will go a long way in our overarching goal to keep the public safe.

“We are pleased that the defendants have pleaded guilty to the offences and have now been sentenced. Their crimes had a profound effect on the homeowners who were targeted.”

The court heard how all three men will be deported back to Albania after they have served their sentences.

Information can be reported to the police online here, or via their web chat here, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.