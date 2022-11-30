A JCB tipper truck found in the Grand Union Canal near Chaudlen was stolen, according to Hertfordshire Police.

Police were called at around 8am on Friday (November 25) after a JCB tipper truck was found in the canal near Winkwell. The force said: “Officers attended and it was ascertained that the machine had been stolen from a building site.”

The truck was removed and returned to the building company. Hertfordshire Police are continuing its enquiries into the theft and are asking for anyone with information to contact them quoting crime reference 41/95711/22.