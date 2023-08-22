News you can trust since 1858
Three people hospitalised after six-vehicle collision on A41 in Hemel Hempstead

A woman was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries
By James Lowson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 11:13 BST

Three people suffered injuries that required hospital treatment during a major six vehicle collision on an A-road near Hemel Hempstead.

At around 10:10am yesterday (21 August), on the southbound carriageway of the A41 between Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley a crash occurred.

Hertfordshire Constabulary believes six vehicles were involved and has confirmed that a Mercedes tipper HGV and a black Peugeot were two of the vehicles.

Police accident sign. Photo: National World
Police accident sign. Photo: National World
All three occupants of the Peugeot were taken to hospital. A man and a child, whose injuries are not described as life-changing or life-threatening. They were taken to hospital in an ambulance.

But, a woman, was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A 44-year-old man from Ilford, Greater London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Sergeant Alex Ward, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash-cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist our investigation.

“I would also like to thank the public’s patience as the road remained closed for several hours while our officers carried out crucial work at the scene.”

Information can be reported to the police force online, or via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 207 of 21 August 2023.

People can report information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its untraceable form.