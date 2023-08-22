Three people hospitalised after six-vehicle collision on A41 in Hemel Hempstead

Three people suffered injuries that required hospital treatment during a major six vehicle collision on an A-road near Hemel Hempstead.

At around 10:10am yesterday (21 August), on the southbound carriageway of the A41 between Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley a crash occurred.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hertfordshire Constabulary believes six vehicles were involved and has confirmed that a Mercedes tipper HGV and a black Peugeot were two of the vehicles.

Police accident sign. Photo: National World

All three occupants of the Peugeot were taken to hospital. A man and a child, whose injuries are not described as life-changing or life-threatening. They were taken to hospital in an ambulance.

But, a woman, was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries.

A 44-year-old man from Ilford, Greater London, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sergeant Alex Ward, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.

“If you were driving in the area and have a dash-cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist our investigation.

“I would also like to thank the public’s patience as the road remained closed for several hours while our officers carried out crucial work at the scene.”

Information can be reported to the police force online, or via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 207 of 21 August 2023.