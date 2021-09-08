Three more men jailed for role in nationwide cocaine dealing network run by Hemel Hempstead brothers

The latest members of a nationwide drug dealing network - led by Hemel Hempstead brothers - which distributed huge amounts of cocaine across the country have been jailed for a total of nearly 20 years, following an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU).

Three men who acted as cash and drugs couriers are the most recent members of an organised crime group (OCG) – led by Ansar and Ajmal Akram from Hemel Hempstead – who travelled the length and breadth of the country to sell the class A drug.

In total, six men have now been sentenced to nearly 54 years’ imprisonment.

Sarfraz Asif, Jameel Khan and Ali Zarei were sentenced on Monday, September 6

Meetings were arranged by the group using covert encrypted devices intended to be hidden from the police, with couriers often travelling vast distances to drop off the drugs before returning immediately afterwards, all the while taking steps to disguise their activity.

Their destinations included Yorkshire, Dorset, Middlesbrough, Leicester, Luton, Northampton and Buckinghamshire.

At a St Albans Crown Court hearing on Monday, September 6, three men were sentenced after pleading guilty to charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine:

Ajmal Akram and his brother Ansar Akram were sentenced on Monday, August 9

> Jameel Khan, 27, of Winchester Street, Nottingham, was jailed for 10 years

> Ali Zarei, 27, of Derngate, Northampton, was jailed for five years and four months

> Sarfraz Asif, 40, of Dordans Road, Luton, was jailed for four-and-a-half years.

The trio are the latest members of the OCG to be sentenced after brothers Ansar and Ajmal Akram, from Hemel Hempstead, were jailed for 15 years and 14 years respectively, and Ryan Brockley, from Leicester, was jailed for five years, on 9 August.

Ryan Blockley was sentenced on Monday, August 9

Khan’s role was as a trusted drug and cash courier, with detectives proving he had transported goods on 16 separate occasions, often returning with bags of cash in excess of £70,000 to hand directly to the OCGs leadership.

He was trusted with an encrypted phone to liaise with the Akram brothers directly and is thought to have made significant sums for his part in the network.

Zarei was a customer of the OCG and was a regional wholesaler around Northamptonshire, whereas Asif also acted as a courier.

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from ERSOU's Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: “These men played significant roles in distributing cash and cocaine across the country. Put simply, the criminal enterprise wouldn’t have worked without them.

“Between them they have moved multiple kilogrammes of drugs and hundreds of thousands of pounds in cash, and in doing so spread misery far and wide. They were key cogs in the OCG and their sentences reflect this.