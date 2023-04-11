Three charged with vehicle crime offences after police chase in Hemel Hempstead

Three men have been charged with a number of offences following a police chase in Hemel Hempstead.

On Wednesday 5 April, police received several reports of thefts from motor vehicles, where catalytic converters and tools had been stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A vehicle of interest was identified and located by officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit a short time later, who attempted to stop it.

Police

The vehicle then made off and, after a short pursuit, three people were detained having attempted to flee on foot.

Barney Joyce, aged 20, of no fixed address in Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles, going equipped for theft, failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Kiely, aged 29, from Leighton Arches in Leighton, Welshpool, and Jordan Joyce, aged 23, from Mere Road in Bitteswell, Leicestershire, have been charged with conspiracy to steal from motor vehicles and going equipped for theft.

All three appeared at court on Saturday (8 April) where they were remanded into custody. They are due to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ Court for a first hearing on Tuesday 9 May.

Detective Sergeant Yolanda Morales-Willis, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “This is great example of how calls from vigilant members of the public can assist police in making quick time enquiries and arrests.