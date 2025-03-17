Thefts from cars on the rise in Dacorum as police urge residents to secure their vehicles

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that there has been a significant increase in thefts from vehicles in Dacorum over the past 12 months.

The police force is urging residents to take precautions to ensure their vehicles are safe from potential offenders.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that thefts of cars has increased by around five per cent during March, compared to the same period last year. In total, the police force has recorded 15 offences in East Hertfordshire, 12 in Hertsmere, and 11 in Dacorum, these are three parts of Hertfordshire where the most thefts have taken place.

Theft from vehicles has reduced across the county from last March, down 9.8 per cent, however Dacorum offences have almost doubled to 32 offences from 17 last year, the police force also revealed.

Detective Chief Inspector Luke Whinnett, from the Local Policing Command, said: “There’s been a significant increase in vehicles thefts during March, with more than half of those targeted being keyless entry and also several motorcycles. We’re advising drivers to make sure vehicles are locked up before leaving them unattended and to consider using a good quality steering wheel lock, which is a great deterrent. For motorcycles, use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle controls. You could also use a D lock on the front wheel to stop it being wheeled away.

“If you have a keyless entry vehicle, use a signal blocking fob pouch (Faraday bag) and keep fobs and any spare keys in a metal box when not in use, so that criminals can’t use signal relay devices to unlock and start your vehicle remotely.”

The police force has offered the following advice to motorists:

· Lock your car whenever it is left unattended and keep it in a garage when parked at night if possible.

· When at home, keep your keyless car fob (and the spare) well away from the car.

· Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag.

· Reprogramme your key fobs if you buy a second hand car.

· Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.

· Never leave your vehicle unattended with the engine running, even if you are only absent for a moment.

· Consider fitting CCTV covering your home and driveway, to help deter thieves.

· Use PIR or LED security lighting to make your vehicle more visible as this can also act as a deterrent.

· Always consider parking in a car park that has been accredited with the police approved “Park Mark” scheme.

· Noisy gravel on your drive can help deter a would-be thief, as they don’t want to alert you to their approach.

· Never leave valuable items or tools on display in your vehicle as this may encourage a thief to break in.

· For security products for your vehicles search the ‘accredited products’ page on the Secured by Design website a police-approved website.

More advice can be found on the police force’s website here, crimes can be reported to the force online here, or via its web chat service, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

