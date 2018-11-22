Teenagers arrested after alleged robbery in Hemel Hempstead

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery in Hemel Hempstead yesterday evening (Wednesday, November 21).

At around 8pm, a man aged his 20s was walking through an alleyway between Figtree Hill and Heather Way, when three youths beckoned him over.

Two of the youths allegedly threatened the victim into handing over cash before assaulting him.

The victim sustained a facial injury during the incident.

Police were called a short time later by a member of the public who subsequently witnessed the group acting suspiciously in the area and a search was carried out.

An 18-year-old man from London and an 18-year-old man from Enfield were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody at this time.

A number of weapons were also recovered.

Dacorum Chief Inspector Paul Mitson said: “This incident shows just how important it is for members of the public to report suspicious activity to us. As a result, we have two men in custody and a number of weapons have been taken off our streets.

“We will continue to do everything we can to crackdown on those who commit violent crime in our community and your calls really do make a difference.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/58433/18. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report