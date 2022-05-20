Teenager threatened with knife during robbery in a Hemel Hempstead skatepark

An 18-year-old was threatened with a knife during a robbery at a Hemel Hempstead skatepark.

The teenager, who was at the park with his friends, was approached by two men who asked him to hand over his property.

When he refused, a scuffle occurred and a knife was drawn – with the victim then handing over his black Nike man bag.

The suspects left on foot towards the High Street.

The incident happened at Gadebridge skate park, between 6.50pm and 7pm on Friday, May 13.

Detective Constable James Macpherson, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured during the incident but has been left shaken by what happened. The park was busy at the time and I am therefore appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or who may have seen the suspects in the area to

please get in touch.”

You can report information online, via web chat or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/37835/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.