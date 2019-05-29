Teenager stabbed during assault in Hemel Hempstead

Police are currently investigating an assault in Adeyfield where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed.

Officers were called to reports of a violent altercation and stabbing in Everest Way at around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

The victim was located and taken to hospital. He had suffered chest injuries which were not life-threatening.

Dacorum Safer Neighbourhood Team Inspector Jeff Scott said: “Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the incident and anyone who witnessed this assault or who has any information about it is urged to contact police via 101, quoting crime reference 41/47998/19.

“You can also speak to your local neighbourhood officer or PCSO, report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat, which can be launched here: herts.police.uk/contact.”

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.