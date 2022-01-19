Teenager robbed of his jewellery and belt in Hemel Hempstead

A teenager had his jewellery and belt taken in a robbery in Hemel Hempstead.

Now, officers investigating the robbery have released CCTV images of two people they would like to identify, who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

The incident took place at around 4.10pm on Friday, December 17 in Bennetts End Road, near the parade of shops.

Detective Constable Chris Holding, who is investigating, said: “It is believed that the people pictured were in the area at the time of the incident, and may be able to help with our enquiries.

"If you recognise them, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information can contact DC Holding directly via email at [email protected].