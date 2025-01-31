Teenager charged with threatening individual with weapon after suspected Hemel Hempstead altercation

Police

A teenager has been charged in connection with an alleged altercation reported in Hemel Hempstead.

This afternoon (31 January), Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed one individual had been arrested in connection with a suspected altercation that took place in Redbourn Road, on Sunday afternoon (26 January).

Henri Eames, aged 18, from Bayford Close, Hemel Hempstead, has been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

His arrest is linked to an investigation into the incident which is said to have involved two men.

Eames is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday 3 March, he is being held in police custody until then.

Detective Constable Jake Smith said: “We take reports such as this very seriously and worked quickly to make an arrest. Our enquiries continue as the case now progresses through the court process.”

Information regarding the incident can still be reported to the police force online, via its web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/8137/25.

Witnesses can also contact the charity Crimestoppers, anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or via its online form.