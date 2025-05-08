Teenage woman 'grateful to be alive' after suffering 'harrowing' infection during Berkhamsted assault

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has detailed her experiences recovering from a life-altering injury which she suffered while being assaulted in Berkhamsted.

She was one of three victims involved in an altercation which took place on Berkhamsted High Street on May 6, 2024.

The victim has told Hertfordshire Constabulary that she feels ‘grateful to be alive’ after she was dealing with sepsis and a flesh-eating infection in hospital.

Along with her friends, she was waiting for a lift home when they were approached by an older group of men.

The victim is sharing her story now that a man has been punished for the assault

A drink was poured on one of the women, leading to an altercation during which three women were assaulted, St Albans court heard.

One, aged 19, lost consciousness. She was admitted to intensive care the following day after suffering a severe bacterial arm infection, with doctors warning her parents that saving the limb might not be possible, Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed.

Without medical intervention, she was told she could have died. Two other women, both 18, also suffered injuries during the clash.

James Egan, aged 30 and of Granville Road in Northchurch, Berkhamsted, was arrested and later admitted to three assault charges.

At St Albans Magistrates’ Court on March 31, he was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to complete a 91-day alcohol abstinence period, a six-month daily curfew between 7pm to 6am, a mental health treatment requirement for six months, a 25-day rehabilitative activity and must pay £5,300 in compensation.

Following the sentencing, the victim told Hertfordshire Constabulary: “It’s been a really hard and long process that no-one should have to go through, but I’m grateful to be alive and have my arm. It was also hard seeing what he put the people around me through, especially my family and my partner. Now that he has been sentenced at court I can hopefully start to move on.”

Her friend added: “I’m glad it’s over now and that he’s got what he deserves for what he put me and especially my friend through.”

Detective Constable Karen Jordan, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a particularly distressing and harrowing case. The victims have been so brave in what has been a life changing incident. This was a totally unprovoked attack. I hope now that Egan has pleaded guilty and sentenced at court that the girls can start to put this terrible incident behind them, although I’m sure that night will live with them for some time.”