Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint by man who stole his e-bike in Kings Langley
At around 1.30pm on Saturday 1 June, a teenage boy was cycling down Watford Road and towards Station Footpath.
A man, who was described as being in possession of a bladed weapon, got out of an Audi before demanding the victim hand over his electric bike.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed the victim dropped his bike before running away from the armed offender.
Detective Constable Carina Ng, from the Local Crime Unit, said: “I appreciate the nature of this incident is concerning, and thankfully the victim didn’t suffer any injuries.
“Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward. Did you see what happened, or have any further details to assist our investigation?
“We are particularly keen to speak to those who were walking in the area at the time, including someone who was crossing the road as the Audi made off from the scene. If you have any information, please email me at [email protected]. Thank you.”
You can also report information online to the police here, or speak to people within the force’s communications room via a web chat here, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/43731/24.